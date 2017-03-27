Lakeview Harbor cook arrested in connection with attempted armed robbery of restaurant: NOPD
Two people involved in the attempted armed robbery of Lakeview Harbor last year have been arrested, including a man who worked as a cook at the restaurant and the alleged getaway driver, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officers arrested Ahmad "Tank" Anderson, 19, at Lakeview Harbor, 911 Harrison Ave., on March 13. He was working as a cook at the restaurant on the night of the attempted armed robbery and admitted his involvement in the crime, police said.
