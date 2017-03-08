JPSO: Four arrested, another sought in Sunday home invasion, shooting
Jefferson Parish authorities have arrested four people and are seeking a fourth in connection with a Sunday shooting that left a 29-year-old wounded. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said the crime stemmed from the suspects showing up and attempting to rob the tenants in the house who they suspected were selling drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|a tattooist named hook
|Fri
|nutty as a squirr...
|1
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|Mar 10
|DumbAzz
|2
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 8
|Hillary got thumped
|37
|the real truth about the jews
|Mar 8
|Sol Goldberg
|3
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Mar 8
|whisker biscuit
|10
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar 7
|Molly
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC