JPSO deputies won't face charges in fatal shooting of Eric...
Two Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies who fatally shot Eric Harris after a chase from the West Bank to New Orleans' Central City last year will not face criminal charges in connection with his death, according to the attorney representing the mother of Harris' child. Attorney Gary Bizal confirmed Thursday that he, client Tyshara Blouin and Harris' family had been notified that FBI agents recently closed their investigation with no finding of a civil rights or criminal violation by deputies Kenneth Bonura and Henry DeJean in the incident on Feb. 8, 2016.
