Joseph New Orleans opens

Joseph New Orleans , a new women's boutique, opens this weekend. To celebrate, signature cocktails and hors d'oeuvres will be served 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 16. There will be trunk shows of Margaret Ellis, Pedro Garcia and Vintage Chanel Thursday evening, as well as 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18.

