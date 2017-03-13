Jesse James doesn't regret his marraige to Sandra Bullock
The 47-year-old Texas gun shop owner has candidly spoken about being unfaithful multiple times to the 52-year-old actress - who he was married to for five years from 2005 to 2010 - but apart from not seeing their adopted son, Louis, he's not been fazed by their break-up because he has found his soul mate in his 39-year-old American drag racer wife, Alexis DeJoria. In an interview with DailyMail.com , he admitted; "Yeah I did cheat on my life, yeah, I stood up and took accountability for it and apologised.
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|15 min
|Thomas
|3
|On UNO Privateers: the horn toad says we should...
|42 min
|Dr Janus
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Shout It Out Loud
|20,901
|a tattooist named hook
|Mar 10
|nutty as a squirr...
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 8
|Hillary got thumped
|37
|the real truth about the jews
|Mar 8
|Sol Goldberg
|3
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Mar 8
|whisker biscuit
|10
