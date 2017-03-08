Jeff Sadow: New Orleans should reconsider statues issue
Scissors with cut lines are visible on the Robert E. Lee Monument and is part of the recent vandalism of Confederate monuments in New Orleans, La., Saturday September 17, 2016. New Orleans appears poised to remove three monuments that have defined the city's profile after a federal appellate court panel swept away legal objections to moving them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|a tattooist named hook
|Fri
|nutty as a squirr...
|1
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|Fri
|DumbAzz
|2
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 8
|Hillary got thumped
|37
|the real truth about the jews
|Mar 8
|Sol Goldberg
|3
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Mar 8
|whisker biscuit
|10
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar 7
|Molly
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC