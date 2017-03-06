Jamie Lynn Spears: Maddie's ATV accident was my 'worst nightmare'
The eight-year-old daughter of the former 'Zoey 101' star - whom she shares with her former partner Casey Aldridge - was airlifted to hospital last month when an off-road vehicle she was riding flipped over, leaving Maddie unconscious and underwater for several minutes. Maddie has since made a full recovery and joined her mother at the baptism of her cousin Kylie Blair on Sunday , where the 25-year-old actress took to Instagram to say she'll "never stop thanking" her fans for their support during the horrific ordeal.
