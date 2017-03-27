Jacking a trackable car gets Algiers ...

Jacking a trackable car gets Algiers man 20-year sentence for armed robbery

Algiers' Joseph Devore, 22, pleaded guilty Monday to armed robbery and other counts related to a July 2016 carjacking and was sentenced to 20 years in state prison. An Algiers man whom New Orleans authorities said was the gunman in a July 2016 carjacking pleaded guilty minutes before his jury trial was to begin Monday and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

