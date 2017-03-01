Inspection reports detail asbestos, l...

Inspection reports detail asbestos, lead paint found within New Orleans' criminal courthouse

The Orleans Parish criminal courthouse was shut down this week after inspectors found peeling lead-based paint and crumbling asbestos insulation that warranted prompt removal, according to reports prepared for the construction firm contracted by the city to remodel part of the 86-year-old building's interior. The reports, obtained by the Time-Picayune from the New Orleans City Attorney's office through a public records request, provide the first glimpse at the scope of potentially hazardous materials used within the courthouse.

