Inspection reports detail asbestos, lead paint found within New Orleans' criminal courthouse
The Orleans Parish criminal courthouse was shut down this week after inspectors found peeling lead-based paint and crumbling asbestos insulation that warranted prompt removal, according to reports prepared for the construction firm contracted by the city to remodel part of the 86-year-old building's interior. The reports, obtained by the Time-Picayune from the New Orleans City Attorney's office through a public records request, provide the first glimpse at the scope of potentially hazardous materials used within the courthouse.
