In 'premeditated' attack, Metairie killer of 4 stabbed man 40 times then shot others, sheriff says

13 hrs ago

One of the victims killed as part of a quadruple murder in a Metairie apartment complex Wednesday was stabbed more than 40 times, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said Friday. Harold Frisard, 56, of Metairie was found stabbed to death in his apartment as officers were investigating the shooting deaths of two other men and a woman in the same complex.

