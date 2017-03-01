How much are crawfish? Average price around New Orleans drops 6 cents
Although the average price dropped a bit each week, it hasn't dropped as quickly as it did last year around this time. According to Justin LeBlanc of Bevi Seafood Co., the water in the spillway dropped too low to fish wild crawfish.
