Hanson heads to New Orleans on 25th anniversary tour

Hanson, those teenage dreamboats of the 1990s, are heading out on tour for their 25th anniversary, and the trio of brothers who gave us "MmmBop" will be at the Joy Theater in New Orleans on Sept. 15. The Tulsa, Okla.,-born group earned three Grammy nominations for their most well-known track, but they've also released a steady stream of studio albums since the mid-1990s and toured widely in support of them.

