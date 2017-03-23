Gentilly man facing 'revenge porn' allegation after sex tape posted to adult website

Gentilly's William Harris, 36, was booked March 21 under Louisiana's 'revenge porn' statute, after New Orleans police said he admitted uploading a sex tape featuring his ex-girlfriend to a pornographic website without her consent. A Gentilly tattoo artist was arrested this week under Louisiana's "revenge porn" statute after New Orleans police said he admitted to posting a sex tape featuring him and his ex-girlfriend to an adult website.

