Gentilly family shooting: What we know Sunday morning

Authorities released no new details Saturday in a devastating quadruple shooting in Gentilly that left a mother and her two young sons dead, and her daughter in serious condition at a hospital. New Orleans police arrived just after 4 a.m. Friday at a home in the 4200 block of Touro Street, where officers found the three slain family members -- each shot several times -- and the severely wounded girl.

