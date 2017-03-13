Fund established to bury mother, sons killed in Gentilly triple murder

A fund has been established to help cover the funeral costs for a mother and her two sons shot and killed in their Gentilly home . Someone entered a home in the 4200 block of Touro Street in New Orleans and fatally wounded Monique Smith, 30, and her sons, Justin Simms, 10, and Jumyrin Smith, 6, early Friday morning .

