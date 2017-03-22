Free tours give detailed history of New Orleans' cultural landscapes

When was the last time you visited the Piazza d'Italia? What about Longue Vue House and Gardens? And do you know the history of the Pontchartrain Park neighborhood? An upcoming series of free tours hopes to entice locals and visitors to discover - or rediscover - some of the city's most popular cultural attractions. On April 1-2, local tour guides and landscape experts will tell the story of Dillard University's double tree-lined Avenue of the Oaks and lead participants down Lafitte Greenway's 2.6-mile trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.