Free tours give detailed history of New Orleans' cultural landscapes
When was the last time you visited the Piazza d'Italia? What about Longue Vue House and Gardens? And do you know the history of the Pontchartrain Park neighborhood? An upcoming series of free tours hopes to entice locals and visitors to discover - or rediscover - some of the city's most popular cultural attractions. On April 1-2, local tour guides and landscape experts will tell the story of Dillard University's double tree-lined Avenue of the Oaks and lead participants down Lafitte Greenway's 2.6-mile trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 min
|Bayonne
|20,922
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Chess Gotti BBQ and Seafood
|Wed
|jim thompson
|1
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Mar 17
|Ebj522
|12
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|Mar 15
|Thomas
|3
|On UNO Privateers: the horn toad says we should...
|Mar 15
|Dr Janus
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC