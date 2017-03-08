Free food, demos at the New Orleans Home & Garden Show
If you're feeling a bit peckish while browsing at the 62nd annual New Orleans Home & Garden Show , which runs Friday through Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, stop and have a seat at one of the Eat Fit cooking demonstrations. Demonstrations and tastings will be held on the hour on each day of the weekend event, which features exhibits of the latest products and seminars on home and garden improvements.
