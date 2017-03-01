Francis Xavier Seelos, Catholic missionary who worked in New Orleans, nears sainthood

Francis Xavier Seelos, whom Pope John Paul II beatified in St. Peter's Square in Rome on April 9, 2000, is often viewed as a New Orleanian who is on the threshold of sainthood. His national shrine is indeed in St. Mary's Assumption Church, 923 Josephine St., but Seelos was born in Germany and spent only a short time in New Orleans before his death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.