Francis Xavier Seelos, Catholic missionary who worked in New Orleans, nears sainthood
Francis Xavier Seelos, whom Pope John Paul II beatified in St. Peter's Square in Rome on April 9, 2000, is often viewed as a New Orleanian who is on the threshold of sainthood. His national shrine is indeed in St. Mary's Assumption Church, 923 Josephine St., but Seelos was born in Germany and spent only a short time in New Orleans before his death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Granny is a fruit...
|20,865
|Brandy Jones
|12 hr
|Copper topper
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Wed
|fuckyoface
|2
|young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12)
|Wed
|fuckyoface
|9
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Wed
|fuckyoface
|5
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Wed
|fuckyoface
|2
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Feb 25
|Opk513
|9
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC