Fire captain to get a hero award for ...

Fire captain to get a hero award for saving rabbit from house fire

11 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

New Orleans Fire Department Captain Ross Hennessey was amazed when a lop rabbit named Pierre regained consciousness moments after he rescued the bunny from an Uptown house fire last year. The firefighter said Pierre survived because he was on the floor, and "the difference between the floor and five feet above the floor might be 300 degrees."

