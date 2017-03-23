Family of man killed by NOPD officer call for arrest, release of body-cam footage

Two months after their son was fatally shot by an NOPD officer in the courtyard of a New Orleans East apartment complex, the parents of Arties Manning III are calling for the arrest of the officer and release of any body-camera footage from that night. Manning's mother, Natasha Manning, publicly made the demands Friday night before a crowd of about 50 supporters gathered in front of the Orleans Criminal District Courthouse on Tulane Avenue.

