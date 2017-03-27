Drug overdose deaths soared in New Or...

Drug overdose deaths soared in New Orleans in 2016, now outpace murders, coroner says

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Fueled by a more than 100 percent rise in deaths linked to opiates like heroin, the number of overdose deaths in New Orleans soared last year to outpace murders, Orleans Parish Coroner Jeffrey Rouse said Monday. There were 211 deaths linked to drugs in 2016 as compared to 92 the year before, Rouse said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun WPWW 20,933
unsafe people, new orleans has violent crime th... Mar 25 Thomas 1
Katie MacDougall (Aug '16) Mar 22 Jamie Dundee 6
Chess Gotti BBQ and Seafood Mar 22 jim thompson 1
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Mar 17 Ebj522 12
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? Mar 15 Anonymous 1
new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf... Mar 15 Thomas 3
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,692 • Total comments across all topics: 279,875,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC