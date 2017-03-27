Drug overdose deaths soared in New Orleans in 2016, now outpace murders, coroner says
Fueled by a more than 100 percent rise in deaths linked to opiates like heroin, the number of overdose deaths in New Orleans soared last year to outpace murders, Orleans Parish Coroner Jeffrey Rouse said Monday. There were 211 deaths linked to drugs in 2016 as compared to 92 the year before, Rouse said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|WPWW
|20,933
|unsafe people, new orleans has violent crime th...
|Mar 25
|Thomas
|1
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Chess Gotti BBQ and Seafood
|Mar 22
|jim thompson
|1
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Mar 17
|Ebj522
|12
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|Mar 15
|Thomas
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC