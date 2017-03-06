Driving from Baton Rouge to New Orleans this weekend? Expect a detour on I-10
Anyone driving from Baton Rouge to New Orleans this weekend should expect detours: Interstate 10 eastbound will close Friday where it intersects with U.S. Highway 61 in Ascension Parish near Sorrento, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said. The closures take place at 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, March 13, as crews remove and replace a damaged section of the bridge for the westbound onramp from Highway 61 to I-10.
