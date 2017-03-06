Driving from Baton Rouge to New Orlea...

Driving from Baton Rouge to New Orleans this weekend? Expect a detour on I-10

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Anyone driving from Baton Rouge to New Orleans this weekend should expect detours: Interstate 10 eastbound will close Friday where it intersects with U.S. Highway 61 in Ascension Parish near Sorrento, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said. The closures take place at 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, March 13, as crews remove and replace a damaged section of the bridge for the westbound onramp from Highway 61 to I-10.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... 1 hr RustyS 9
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... 10 hr JustSaying 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr Now_What- 20,876
looking for pain and Anxiety medications Mar 4 fgty 1
Brandy Jones Mar 2 Copper topper 1
the real truth about the jews Mar 1 fuckyoface 2
young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12) Mar 1 fuckyoface 9
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,991 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC