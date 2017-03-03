Dog found injured in New Orleans tornado rubblea
Dog found injured in New Orleans tornado rubble adopted A dog found amidst tornado rubble in New Orleans East has finally found a home. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/louisiana/2017/03/03/dog-found-injured-new-orleans-tornado-rubble-adopted/98689088/ If 'Wonder' the mixed breed pup could talk, she would tell us how she ended up in the New Orleans East tornado rubble alone, with a severely injured and infected back leg that appears to have happened before the storm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Granny is a fruit...
|20,865
|Brandy Jones
|19 hr
|Copper topper
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Wed
|fuckyoface
|2
|young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12)
|Wed
|fuckyoface
|9
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Wed
|fuckyoface
|5
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Wed
|fuckyoface
|2
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Feb 25
|Opk513
|9
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC