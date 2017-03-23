Dave Chappelle surprise co-stars in Chris Rock's 1st night in New Orleans

Dave Chappelle had another surprise for New Orleans, and this time, he had Chris Rock to thank for the opportunity. Chappelle, who treated New Orleans like a playground during his four-night run at the Saenger Theatre that coincided with the NBA All-Star weekend and Mardi Gras, co-starred during the first of Rock's own three-night gig in the same theater Saturday .

