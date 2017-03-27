Dad jailed in Gentilly infant's death accused of mentioning crack use, accidental fall before arrest
When confronted with bite mark on dead son's back, Jeffery Edward Coleman said it resulted from attempt to get boy to react Under questioning after his infant son's death last week, Jeffery Edward Coleman said that he had used crack before the boy accidentally fell from a bed in his home, according to New Orleans police. But the 49-year-old Gentilly resident now faces a murder count after an autopsy showed that 17-day-old Christian Coleman died from severe head trauma that was caused intentionally.
