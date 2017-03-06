Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confe...

Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate monuments

There are 1 comment on the MySanAntonio.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate monuments. In it, MySanAntonio.com reports that:

In this Sept. 2, 2015, photo, the monument of Jefferson Davis is seen on Jefferson Davis Parkway at Canal Street in New Orleans.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
JustSaying

Palm Coast, FL

#1 5 hrs ago
WTF. Why remove 3 historical monuments? Why not just burn all the history books and level the French quarters. Level all the plantation and mansion homes. While you're at it, incarcerate all white only descendants of past slave owners. Confiscate all their assets and give them to the black communities and gangs. I used to love NOLA. Right now, you have lost all respect. Can't believe you fÃ‚Â£+ks are all a bunch of StUpId racist asses.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... 1 hr BHM5267 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr Now_What- 20,876
looking for pain and Anxiety medications Mar 4 fgty 1
Brandy Jones Mar 2 Copper topper 1
the real truth about the jews Mar 1 fuckyoface 2
young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12) Mar 1 fuckyoface 9
Katie MacDougall (Aug '16) Mar 1 fuckyoface 5
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,373,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC