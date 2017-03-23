City sued by protesters who were arrested after shooting death of Alton Sterling
Law enforcement officials in Louisiana's capital face another federal lawsuit accusing them of violating the rights of protesters arrested after a black man's fatal shooting by police. Attorneys from the Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center in New Orleans filed Thursday's lawsuit on behalf of several Baton Rouge residents arrested after the July 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling during an altercation with two police officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,926
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Chess Gotti BBQ and Seafood
|Mar 22
|jim thompson
|1
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Mar 17
|Ebj522
|12
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|Mar 15
|Thomas
|3
|On UNO Privateers: the horn toad says we should...
|Mar 15
|Dr Janus
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC