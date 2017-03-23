City sued by protesters who were arre...

City sued by protesters who were arrested after shooting death of Alton Sterling

8 hrs ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Law enforcement officials in Louisiana's capital face another federal lawsuit accusing them of violating the rights of protesters arrested after a black man's fatal shooting by police. Attorneys from the Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center in New Orleans filed Thursday's lawsuit on behalf of several Baton Rouge residents arrested after the July 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling during an altercation with two police officers.

