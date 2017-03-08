CBS to shoot pilot episode for planned Navy SEAL drama in New Orleans
Word is still out on whether the locally shot CBS series "NCIS: New Orleans" will return for a fourth season, but the network appears poised to come back to the Crescent City for a Navy-based drama one way or the other. Paperwork was recently filed with the state to film the pilot episode for an untitled CBS drama about a team of Navy SEALs in New Orleans this spring.
