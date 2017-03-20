Bust a move: 'I Love the 90s' tour coming back to New Orleans

Did you catch the "I Love the '90s'' tour in November with Vanilla Ice and Salt-N-Pepa? OK, smarty, go to a party: "I Love the '90s, the Party Continues Tour'' is coming to New Orleans, this time starring TLC, Naughty by Nature, All 4 One, Young MC, C+C Music Factory with Freedom Williams and SNAP! The tour comes to the UNO Lakefront Arena on Sept. 10. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday .

