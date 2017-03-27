Bond slashed for New Orleans man accu...

Bond slashed for New Orleans man accused of killing infant son

Justice Brown, 21, is accused of killing his 2-month-old infant son Justice Brown Jr. on Feb. 28, 2016. Brown's bond was reduced Thursday from $1 million to $300,000.

