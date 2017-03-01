Blue pickup truck used in Friday drive-by shooting in New Orleans East: NOPD
New Orleans police are looking for a blue pickup truck involved in a Friday night drive-by shooting in New Orleans East that left one man injured. The shooting, which occurred near Dale and Warfield streets, was the fifth at that intersection so far this year.
