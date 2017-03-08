Battle of Liberty Place Monument / Co...

Battle of Liberty Place Monument / Courtesy of The New Orleans Advocate

A fourth New Orleans monument can now be added to the list of those that can be taken down a federal district judge ruled Wednesday. According to the New Orleans Advocate , the Battle of Liberty Place, monument has be cleared for removal by a federal appeals court panel.

