Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area People in Business for March 5, 2017
CBRE Group Inc. has named Keith Richard as vice president, overseeing valuation and advisory services in Baton Rouge that include appraisal, property condition, market studies, feasibilities, underwriting due-diligence, environmental, zoning and telecommunication. Richard was a commercial appraiser at Cook, Moore & Associates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Sholyn
|20,872
|looking for pain and Anxiety medications
|Sat
|fgty
|1
|Brandy Jones
|Thu
|Copper topper
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Mar 1
|fuckyoface
|2
|young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12)
|Mar 1
|fuckyoface
|9
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|fuckyoface
|5
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Mar 1
|fuckyoface
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC