Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area People in Business for March 12, 2017
Fairchild, who began as a staff accountant with the firm in 2005, served as senior manager, audit. He has practiced as a certified public accountant for over 10 years and his practice areas include governmental and nonprofits, construction contractors and 401 plans.
