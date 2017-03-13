Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette a...

Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area Business Honors for March 19, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Professor Mette Gaarde , of the LSU Department of Physics and Astronomy , has been selected by the American Physical Society as an outstanding referee, a lifetime award for exceptional work in assessing manuscripts published in the Physical Review journals. "Referee work requires wide ranging and detailed knowledge of the field, a deep appreciation of the importance of other's work, and a significant investment of time and effort," said John DiTusa, chair and professor in the department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 min The Dude 20,925
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Fri Ebj522 12
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? Mar 15 Anonymous 1
new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf... Mar 15 Thomas 3
On UNO Privateers: the horn toad says we should... Mar 15 Dr Janus 1
a tattooist named hook Mar 10 nutty as a squirr... 1
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Mar 8 Hillary got thumped 37
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,619 • Total comments across all topics: 279,666,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC