Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area Business Honors for March 19, 2017

Professor Mette Gaarde , of the LSU Department of Physics and Astronomy , has been selected by the American Physical Society as an outstanding referee, a lifetime award for exceptional work in assessing manuscripts published in the Physical Review journals. "Referee work requires wide ranging and detailed knowledge of the field, a deep appreciation of the importance of other's work, and a significant investment of time and effort," said John DiTusa, chair and professor in the department.

