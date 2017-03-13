Balloons bust Entergy equipment, caus...

Balloons bust Entergy equipment, cause outages for nearly 14,000 customers in New Orleans

5 hrs ago

An Entergy spokeswoman said metallic Mylar balloons that hit Entergy equipment caused a big outage that initially left nearly 14,000 customers without power in New Orleans' Mid-City and Carrollton neighborhoods on Wednesday afternoon, March 15, 2017. Balloons that got tangled up in power-line equipment caused a big outage Wednesday afternoon that initially left nearly 14,000 Entergy customers without power in New Orleans' Mid-City and Carrollton neighborhoods, according to a company spokeswoman.

