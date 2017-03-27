Bad roads in New Orleans cost drivers $672 extra a year, study says
Nearly two-thirds of Louisiana's roads are deteriorating, costing New Orleans area drivers an extra $672 annually, according to a report released Wednesday . TRIP , a Washington-based transportation research group, evaluated pavement conditions and additional factors to determine the expenses to those driving along the city's roadways.
