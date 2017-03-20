Avondale woman gets 13 years for obstruction, but murder charge dropped in husband's death
Avondale's Latoya Francois, 29, will serve 13 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to obstruction of justice and simple criminal property damage in connection with the 2013 shooting death of her husband Clardie Ellis III in the Leonidas neighborhood. An Avondale woman implicated in the 2013 fatal shooting of her husband will serve 13 years for obstructing justice in the case after entering into a plea agreement Monday with Orleans Parish prosecutors.
