Arrest warrant issued for suspect in ...

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in New Orleans East aggravated assault

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

New Orleans police have obtained an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Zeobie Kennedy in connection with an aggravated assault that took place in New Orleans East on March 11. New Orleans police have obtained an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Zeobie Kennedy in connection with an aggravated assault that took place in New Orleans East on March 11. Around 3:30 p.m., the victim told police that she and the children she has with Kennedy encountered him in the 4900 block of Pecan Street. When they parted, the victim followed Kennedy to report his location to the police, NOPD said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Henry Francisco 20,900
a tattooist named hook Mar 10 nutty as a squirr... 1
new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf... Mar 10 DumbAzz 2
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Mar 8 Hillary got thumped 37
the real truth about the jews Mar 8 Sol Goldberg 3
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Mar 8 whisker biscuit 10
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar 7 Molly 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,809 • Total comments across all topics: 279,551,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC