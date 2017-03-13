Arrest warrant issued for suspect in New Orleans East aggravated assault

New Orleans police have obtained an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Zeobie Kennedy in connection with an aggravated assault that took place in New Orleans East on March 11. New Orleans police have obtained an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Zeobie Kennedy in connection with an aggravated assault that took place in New Orleans East on March 11. Around 3:30 p.m., the victim told police that she and the children she has with Kennedy encountered him in the 4900 block of Pecan Street. When they parted, the victim followed Kennedy to report his location to the police, NOPD said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.