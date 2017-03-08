Armed man wanted for beating, threatening to kill woman
Kendrick Henderson, 27, is accused of punching the woman several times in the face and grabbing her by the neck and hair. The victim told investigators that Henderson eventually took out a handgun, pointed it at her and said he was going to kill her, police said.
