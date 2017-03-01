Argument in Lower 9th ends in shooting, arrest: NOPD
Lawanda Preston, 26, was booked into Orleans Justice Center jail Wednesday on one count of aggravated battery, court records show. An argument in the Lower 9th Ward Mardi Gras night ended in a shooting that left a man wounded and a woman in jail, New Orleans police said.
