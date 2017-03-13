5 things to do this weekend in New Or...

5 things to do this weekend in New Orleans

Read more: NOLA.com

The Southern Food and Beverage Museum hosts a free day March 18 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Stars of American Ballet, a dance company founded and directed by New York City Ballet principal dancer Daniel Ulbricht, will perform March 18 at the Mahalia Jackson Theater at 8 p.m. Buy tickets here. Super Sunday 2017 kicks off March 19 at 11 a.m. at A.L. Davis Park.

