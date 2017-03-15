4 killed in shooting, stabbing at New...

4 killed in shooting, stabbing at New Orleans-area apartment complex

Read more: Fox News

Four people were killed and another was critically injured in a grisly shooting and stabbing spree early Wednesday at a New Orleans-area apartment complex, officials said. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department said it received a call around 3:30 a.m. local time from a woman who said she was shot at the apartment complex in Metairie, located about 9 miles outside downtown New Orleans.

New Orleans, LA

