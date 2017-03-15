4 killed in shooting, stabbing at New Orleans-area apartment complex
Four people were killed and another was critically injured in a grisly shooting and stabbing spree early Wednesday at a New Orleans-area apartment complex, officials said. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department said it received a call around 3:30 a.m. local time from a woman who said she was shot at the apartment complex in Metairie, located about 9 miles outside downtown New Orleans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|WPWW
|20,911
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|4 hr
|Roger DAquin
|11
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|11 hr
|LAsweetpotatoes
|1
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|22 hr
|Thomas
|3
|On UNO Privateers: the horn toad says we should...
|23 hr
|Dr Janus
|1
|a tattooist named hook
|Mar 10
|nutty as a squirr...
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 8
|Hillary got thumped
|37
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC