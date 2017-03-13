4 found slain at apartment complex after woman reports being shot ina ...
METAIRIE, La. - Authorities found four people dead and a fifth critically injured Wednesday morning at an apartment complex near New Orleans, according to multiple reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|mexico
|20,909
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|4 hr
|LAsweetpotatoes
|1
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|15 hr
|Thomas
|3
|On UNO Privateers: the horn toad says we should...
|15 hr
|Dr Janus
|1
|a tattooist named hook
|Mar 10
|nutty as a squirr...
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 8
|Hillary got thumped
|37
|the real truth about the jews
|Mar 8
|Sol Goldberg
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC