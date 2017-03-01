1980: 'A Confederacy of Dunces' hilariously holds up a mirror to New Orleans

The statue of Ignatius J. Reilly, the main character from John Kennedy Toole's Pultizer-winning novel 'A Confederacy of Dunces,' under the iconic clock at the former D.H. Holmes department store on Canal Street in New Orleans. A nonfiction book about Toole, 'Butterfly in the Typewriter,' is being adapted into a feature-length drama directed by New Orleans filmmaker David DuBos.

