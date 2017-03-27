1961: When 'The John Pela Show' taught New Orleans to dance
John Pela, holding microphone, on a steamboat-themed set of WWL's 'The John Pela Show,' a televised new Orleans dance program that started in 1959 as 'Saturday Hop.' Airing every Saturday through 1972, the show featured a different set every week to serve as a backdrop to the cast of teens who showed up to dance to the latest pop tunes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Tue
|Baphomet
|38
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|unsafe people, new orleans has violent crime th...
|Mar 25
|Thomas
|1
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Chess Gotti BBQ and Seafood
|Mar 22
|jim thompson
|1
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Mar 17
|Ebj522
|12
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC