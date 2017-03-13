13 dead in gruesome week, with quadruple and triple killings: New Orleans area crime news
A quadruple killing at a Metairie apartment complex and a triple killing in New Orleans three days later contributed to 13 deaths in violence across the metro area in the week that ended Sunday . The violence included a murder-suicide in Chalmette, and a homicide in the Mandeville area.
