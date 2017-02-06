Wrongful death suit filed against JPSO deputies, sheriff for fatal shooting

A wrongful death lawsuit filed last week in Orleans Parish Civil Court claims two Jefferson Parish deputies who fatally shot Eric Harris last year in Central City after a car chase acted recklessly and were inadequately trained. Harris' death on Feb. 8, 2016, came when Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office authorities say deputies chased him from Oakwood Mall in Jefferson Parish into New Orleans' Central City after a group of people reported to a deputy at the mall he had pointed a gun at them.

