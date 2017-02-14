Woman shot in head Monday as she offered $2 to armed robber, New Orleans police say
A woman was shot in the forehead during an apparent hold-up Monday afternoon, Feb. 13, 2017, in the city's Desire-area neighborhood, New Orleans police said. Officers investigating the shooting were seen Monday going in and the pictured house in the 3000 block of Metropolitan Street.
