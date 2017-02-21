Woman accused of stabbing man during fight in Algiers: NOPD
A 32-year-old woman was arrested after New Orleans police said she stabbed a man during a fight in Algiers Wednesday . Belinda Myers got into a verbal altercation with a 29-year-old man around 1:13 p.m. in the 6100 block of Tullis Drive, according to NOPD.
